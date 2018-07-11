Spring Branch woman disappears after going for afternoon walk

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Authorities are searching for a woman who left her home in the 100 block of Olympia and never returned.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said Charlene Bell Gillespie, 72, went for a walk around 3 p.m., but they were notified she was missing when she hadn’t returned by 7 p.m.

Gillespie, who is described as black and suffering from dementia, was wearing a red Buc-ees T-shirt, black nylon jogging pants, a medical boot on her right foot and a green shoe on her left foot.

The Sheriff's Office said a Department of Public Safety helicopter is searching the area, along with multiple units from CCSO, but they are asking anyone with information about Gillespie’s whereabouts to call 830-620-3400.

