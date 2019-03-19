Spurs and Shamu: SeaWorld hosts Spurs watch party with perks

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio will host a Spurs game watch party in the Orca Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, when the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Tickets to the watch party cost $45 per person, which includes a return entry to the park for any date before June 30. Watch party goers will also receive a $45 credit to upgrade the ticket to a season pass at SeaWorld. Tickets can be purchased online. Parking will be free on the night of the watch party beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The watch party will include giveaways, fan competitions, photo opportunities, face painting, and food and drink deals, according to a press release. The Spurs Coyote will be there along with the Shamu-costumed character and the Spurs Hype Squad. Chuck Cureau will emcee the event which is open to all ages.

The park will open at 5 p.m. for the watch party. Tip-off for the game is 6 p.m. but fans who arrive early can learn about SeaWorld San Antonio and its mission. There will also be a whale presentation before the game.

