Spurs players mourn rapper Nipsey Hussle

After news of the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle broke Sunday, Spurs players took to social media to remember the recording artist.

The rapper, whose birth name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was gunned down in front of his Los Angeles clothing store Sunday afternoon. He died at the age of 33. Authorities said they did not have any information on a suspect.

DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Rudy Gay remembered the recording artist and philanthropist on Instagram after the Spurs' game against the Sacramento Kings.

DeRozan told media after the game, “(He) was a friend of mine. It hurts to see that, hear that. It sucks." On Instagram, he wrote, "Lost a great! A legend and even a greater man! Prayers to your family. This one hurts!! Rest easy Nip!"

Murray posted a photo of the Grammy-nominated artist, writing, "This S--- Got Me SICK To My Stomach!!!"

Gay gave a nod to Nipsey Hussle's work with California youth, saying, "We lost a good one! The one that motivated the youth. If you know me you know this one hurt. #ripnipsey."

