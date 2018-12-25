News

Spurs star DeMar DeRozan gives back to students at his high school alma mater

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

COMPTON, Calif. - San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan returned to his high school this week with a holiday surprise.

DeRozan posted photos to Twitter on Christmas Eve, elaborating on his Christmas gift to students at Compton High School.

According to his post, 150 students each received a $100 Visa gift card, a Spurs basketball, a Nike cinch pack, an autographed photo and a catered lunch, along with holiday cookies.

The former Toronto Raptor inspired many on Twitter with his kind gesture. 

"Thank you for being an amazing human being during the holiday season and volunteering your time," one person wrote.

Another suggested it was a genius way to secure home-court advantage against the Lakers and Clippers, saying, "I love it. Tons of Spurs gear floating around LA and a new generation of Spurs fans to create a home field advantage at Staples, you’re a genius DeMar."

