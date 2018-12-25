Spurs star DeMar DeRozan gives back to students at his high school alma mater

COMPTON, Calif. - San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan returned to his high school this week with a holiday surprise.

DeRozan posted photos to Twitter on Christmas Eve, elaborating on his Christmas gift to students at Compton High School.

According to his post, 150 students each received a $100 Visa gift card, a Spurs basketball, a Nike cinch pack, an autographed photo and a catered lunch, along with holiday cookies.

It was an honor to surprise 150 students at Compton High with a holiday party this week. Each student received a $100 VISA gift card, Nike cinch pack, Spalding mini basketball, autographed photo and catered lunch and holiday cookies... pic.twitter.com/ujEWaaKDSw — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 24, 2018

The former Toronto Raptor inspired many on Twitter with his kind gesture.

"Thank you for being an amazing human being during the holiday season and volunteering your time," one person wrote.

Another suggested it was a genius way to secure home-court advantage against the Lakers and Clippers, saying, "I love it. Tons of Spurs gear floating around LA and a new generation of Spurs fans to create a home field advantage at Staples, you’re a genius DeMar."

Thanks to Compton High, Compton Unified School District, Nike, Spalding & all the volunteers! #Comp10 pic.twitter.com/sSSxP5TDRp — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 24, 2018

