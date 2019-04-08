Spurs to open new fan shop at The Shops at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced that they will be opening a new Spurs Fan Shop location at The Shops at La Cantera on the city's Northwest Side.

The store’s grand opening and a free Spurs Playoffs tipoff party will officially christen the new retail location on Friday, April 12. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A press release said the new Spurs Fan Shop will be located at the center of the open-air shopping center between House of Hoops and PacSun, and will feature classic gear, exclusive apparel collections and photo opportunities.

Spurs fans who attend the grand opening and tipoff party have the chance to win tickets to a 2019 Spurs playoff game.

The Coyote, the Spurs Hype Squad and DJ Quake will all join in the celebration.

Official Spurs playoffs gear will be available for purchase for the first time in-store during the party and the first 50 fans in attendance will receive 2019 Spurs playoffs magnets, the press release said.

The new Spurs Fan Shop will be open year-round, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

