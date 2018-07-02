Squatter flees after fire breaks out inside West Side home, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - Fire officials said a squatter inside a vacant home on the city's West Side fled after a fire broke out inside the house.

Firefighters responded to the call for a fire just before 1 a.m. Monday at the home in the 300 block of Holy Cross Drive, which is located not far from Culebra Road.

Fire officials said firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the home. After making entry into the house they found evidence of a squatter cooking in the fireplace, officials said.

Investigators said they believe a newspaper stuffed inside the fireplace was the cause of the fire. The squatter fled the scene after hearing the sirens but left their belongings behind.

The damage to the home is estimated to be roughly $3,000. No one was hurt.

