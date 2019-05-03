Squatter suspected of causing overnight fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a small structure fire Friday around 1:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of W Travis Street.

The fire started in the front room of a home that appeared to be be undergoing renovations.

Arson investigators determined the front door was unsecured and a squatter may have been in the home.

The damage is estimated between $2,000 and $3,000.

This fire comes just one day after squatters were suspected of setting a fire in an abandoned building just north of downtown. Get more on that story here.

