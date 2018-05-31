St. Mary's Street growing, transforming into day draw

SAN ANTONIO - St. Mary's Street has been a hot spot for night life in San Antonio for years.

The popular strip near downtown is a place most people associated as a place to party, and where traffic didn't pick up until after 10 p.m.

But now the strip is becoming a big draw during the day.

Jackie Lawson said she loves visiting the area on weekends with her family.

"It's awesome. It's almost a family-friendly type. We've been to a few of the restaurants in the area with the kids, and we go to the zoo all the time. It's just down the street," she said.

What's helped transform the identity of St. Mary's Street is the opening of restaurants like Chisme, Cookhouse and Cullum's Attagirl Ice House.

"There are more food things happening, where it's not just, 'Let's go down and rock and roll and take shots," said Chad Carey, of Chisme. "That's cool. We're still very pro-shots, but having more restaurants is great and it's cool to be a part of things kind of changing."

What's also changing in neighborhoods around the strip is construction of new homes and renovation of existing homes.

"San Antonio is experiencing a wave where people want to move close to the heart of the city," said Chris Crawford, of Central Living By David Weekley Homes. "David Weekley recognized the vibrant culture and energy on St. Mary's."

Some new single-family detached homes that popped up last year on St. Mary's Street are nearly sold out.

"It's been pretty incredible to watch the transformation," Crawford said. "We go into a sight to watch the neighborhood grow and transform over time. It's kind of an honor to be a part of that."

Realtors like Crawford said they don't see the housing boom slowing down anytime soon.

