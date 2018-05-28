St. Philip's College pays tribute to fallen soldiers

SAN ANTONIO - St. Philip's College observed Memorial Day with two ceremonies featuring strong brass music, wreaths with red and white flowers and a moment of silence for fallen heroes.

Ceremonies were held at the college's campuses on Martin Luther King Drive and Quintana Road.

Each ceremony included a laying of a memorial wreath, a roll call and a moment of silence followed by a rendition of taps performed by college adjunct professor Kim Denmark.

"In a city like San Antonio, that's a military city, there's so many veterans and active duty here, (we need) recognize the sacrifice that the service members have made," said program coordinator Javier Barron.

The ceremonial day concluded with an indoor ceremony, which included the playing of patriotic brass music, at the college's Southwest Campus.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.