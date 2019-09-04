Stabbed man uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed just northwest of downtown late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of San Pedro Avenue and found a man with a stab wound to the upper torso.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers and was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they did detain someone for questioning. At this time, however, it is unclear if that person is a suspect or if they are facing charges.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.