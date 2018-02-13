Stabbing victim: 'She punctured my lung'

SAN ANTONIO - One day after he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight, a 29-year-old man is talking about the incident.

Rob Martinez said he had gone to watch his little cousin's band perform at a weekend venue in the 1500 block of Somerset Road.

The musician and aspiring chef said as he and others stood outside the venue after the concert finished early Sunday, a fight broke out inside. Martinez said his cousin was trying to help escort them out when one of the men got into a scuffle with his cousin.

Martinez said he rushed over to subdue the man.

"As I bent down to help hold him down, I guess his girlfriend thought I was coming to attack him, and she stabbed me," Martinez said.

Martinez said at first he thought the woman had punched him trying to get him to back away.

"But then, I saw blood coming out," he said.

Martinez also sustained a gash to his left wrist.

Martinez said after he was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, they told him air was escaping from his left lung.

"She punctured my lung," he said. "Just a few more inches below, it would have been my heart. I was thankful that didn't happen."

Asked if he would intervene again after what happened, Martinez said, "I was just glad it was me," and not his cousin or anyone else at the concert.

The woman is being sought by San Antonio police.

