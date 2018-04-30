Police name man arrested in connection with stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - A victim in his early 50s has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times at a home on the 3800 block of West Martin Street.

The victim was stabbed in the back of the arm and the head, according to an official with San Antonio Police Department.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jesse Alva Jr. Monday in connection with the stabbing, which occurred during an argument at the home, the official said.

Alva is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury - family/dating.

The police are treating the situation as a family violence case since Alva lives in the same house, although the official said police are unsure of the biological relationship between the suspect and the victim.

