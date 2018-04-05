Stalking victim terrified after suspect posts bail

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who claims she's been harassed and stalked by a man for several years is speaking out after his arrest.

Richard Garcia, 41, was arrested last month and charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device.

"Over the last couple of months, he started his behavior," she said. "He became erratic, just being forceful."

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said the stalking started years earlier with anonymous texts going out to her friends, co-workers and family, calling her a home-wrecker.

The attacks escalated to websites trying to destroy her reputation by accusing her of stealing narcotics from work, she said.

"These websites were put up about me, using my nursing license, where I lived, my phone numbers with private photos and my patients," she said. "When I broke all communication, blocked his numbers, that's when every day the break-ins were happening. The vandalism, more internet sites."

The victim said she started staying with her friend, but after parking her car in her friend's garage, she said the garage was broken into and her car tires were slashed.

According to an affidavit, when police checked the victim's car, they found the tracking device and traced it to Garcia. Police also found a battery charger for the tracking device.

The victim said she is terrified that Garcia is out of jail after posting bail.

"I almost feel that I have to go into hiding from my friends and family because they've been affected," she said. "It's just better for me to stay away from everyone right now ... until things can get figured out."

The victim said she lost at least five jobs and custody of her daughter as a result of the online harassment.

