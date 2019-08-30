Standoff at North Side apartment complex leaves neighbor feeling unsettled

San Antonio - A six-hour standoff at a North Side apartment complex has left at least one resident who lives there feeling wary of others.

San Antonio police had to shut down access to the Castle Hills apartments during the incident early Friday morning.

They were trying to convince an armed man, identified as David Kevin Marbury, 50, to come out of his apartment peacefully.

His wife called 911 around 1:30 a.m., saying that Marbury tried to stop her from leaving, cut her with a knife and shot at her.

"There was a small laceration to her cheek and then her arms or arm,” said Officer Alisia Pruneda, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department.

The woman was not hit by the gunfire and her injuries were minor, Pruneda said. She was treated at the scene and refused an ambulance ride to a hospital, police said.

Her husband, however, stayed put despite efforts to get him out of the home.

“He barricaded himself,” Pruneda said. “At that point we weren't able to make contact. We contacted our SWAT team.”

Some neighbors, fearing for their safety, left their apartments nearby on their own.

Officers encouraged other neighbors not to come outdoors at all.

They also stopped others, including Raul Tennessee who was on his way home from work, from entering the complex.

“I've been up all night. And it's just a trip. I mean, you come home and you can't get in,” Tennessee said.

During the standoff, police escorted some people who did not live in the immediate danger zone out of the complex.

But they did not allow anyone to drive out in a vehicle.

That made it difficult for residents to get to work and school.

“I've got kids to get up and get ready to go to school,” Tennessee said. “This is a mess. I'll just be glad when all this is over.”

Around 7:30 a.m., Tennessee got his wish when police announced that the standoff had ended.

Pruneda said Marbury surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The news brought a bit of relief to his neighbors.

“I’m tired and I’m ready to relax,” said Tennessee.

The incident left Tennessee weary, but he also said it made him wary of others.

He said he will never look at any of his neighbors in the same way.

