LIVE: Standoff situation at mobile home park in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities have evacuated several homes at a mobile home park due to a possible standoff situation early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the Camino Creek Trailer Park for a domestic disturbance, which is located in the 9600 block of Highway 90 West near Kriewald Road in far West Bexar County.

According to deputies, a shotgun was fired during the disturbance and the occupants were forced to leave the house just before the man barricaded himself inside the home.

Officials have cleared homes near the area and now have a SWAT presence at the scene. They are telling people to stay indoors and for others to avoid the area.

KSAT 12 is working to gather more info. At this time it is unclear if anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.