Standoff suspect charged with two more counts of attempted capital murder

SAN ANTONIO - A 60-year-old man accused of shooting at three Bexar County sheriff's deputies during a standoff was charged Thursday with two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Fernando Macias was already charged with one similar count for shooting at members of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Unit on March 6 when they tried to serve a mental health warrant on the suspect, court documents said.

As they entered the home in the 9200 block of Saddle Trail, a shot hit a ballistic shield that one of the deputies was carrying, court documents said.

The team retreated, set up a perimeter around the house and waited for a SWAT team to arrive and take over the situation.

Concerned about the welfare of Macias' 85-year-old mother, a BCSO SWAT team entered the house and was met with gunfire, court documents said.

Two members of the SWAT team were struck with bullet fragments in the face and upper body and on their ballistic shields.

Several hours later, the standoff ended and Macias was arrested.

His mother was found dead in the home, officials said.

