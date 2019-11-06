Starbucks to give away free reusable red cups

SAN ANTONIO - Starbucks is bringing back a tradition that keeps on giving!

The coffee giant is giving away free reusable red cups at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada starting Thursday, while supplies last.

Patrons must order a holiday-themed beverage to receive the free cup, which has the words "Merry Coffee" featured in big letters, a riff on this year's holiday theme, according to Starbucks.

Coffee connoisseurs who bring their reusable red cup into participating stores after 2 p.m. from Nov. 7 through Jan. 6 will receive a 50 cent discount on a grande holiday beverage.

Qualifying beverages to receive the free cup are:

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte

Gingerbread Latte (available in Canada only)

Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Salted Caramel Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha (available in the U.S. only)

The beverages may be ordered in any size, hot, iced or blended to receive the cup.

Drinks may be purchased in-store, on the mobile app or at the drive thru.

