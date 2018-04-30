State Bar of Texas issues warning about jury duty scam

SAN ANTONIO - The State Bar of Texas has issued a warning about a jury duty scam making the rounds across the state.

Bar officials said there have been reports of scammers calling residents and accusing them of failing to show up for jury duty.

The scammers may claim to be with a local sheriff's office, the U.S. Marshal's Office, a district or county clerk's office or a court.

The resident is threatened to be arrested unless payment is made using a prepaid gift card or a wire transfer.

Scammers may also ask for personal information, such as a social security number.

If you receive such a call, hang up and call your local sheriff's office to report it.

Government agencies don't demand payment over the phone.

