State judge denies TRO against SA firefighters union filed by political action committee

SAN ANTONIO - A state district judge denied a temporary restraining order brought by a political action committee against the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

The order was meant to block the city from putting three specific amendments on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The 224th District Court delivered the decision Wednesday afternoon.

The judge called for a recess around 11:30 a.m. to review the information presented.

The court case centered on the lawsuit against the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

The suit was brought by Secure San Antonio's Future, a political action committee that claims the union illegally funded a campaign for three proposed charter amendments.

The amendments, if passed by voters, would make changes to the city's charter.

One amendment is for a salary cap and term limits on the position of city manager. The second would allow the union to bypass contract negotiations and go straight to arbitration. The third would lessen the requirements for people to stop the City Council from taking action.

Secure San Antonio's Future alleges union funds were illegally spent on political contributions or expenditures and that the union did not disclose information about the $510,000 used to gather the 20,000 signatures needed for petitions to force a charter amendment election.

City Council will vote on the issue Thursday.

