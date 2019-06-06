Stay updated with crime in your neighborhood through an app

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is hoping to create safer communities by joining the free Neighbors app by Ring.

The neighbors app allows users to customize safety notifications to their neighborhood. An interactive map keeps users updated with local crime or safety posts.

Users can help each other or investigators by sharing text updates, photos and videos, including home security videos.

To download the Neighbors app it is available for free on iOS or Android or text 'sapd' to 555888 on your smart phone.

