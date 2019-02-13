Stevens High School senior named Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio

The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio has named its Youth of the Year for 2019.

Aaliyah Glover, a senior at Stevens High School, was presented with the award at the annual Youth of the Year Gala last week.

The Youth of the Year program is considered to be the pinnacle of all Boys & Girls Clubs programs. The competition is described as a culmination of months of workshops and one-on-one trainings on essay writing and public speaking.

Glover received a college scholarship, a Macintosh laptop and Whataburger for a year. She will now advance to the state competition, with a chance to advance to the regional and national competitions.

Here is a biography provided by The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, followed by a video about her:

Aaliyah, who has been a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio for 11 years, is a medaled swimmer who first discovered her passion for swimming at the age of seven during swim lessons at the Calderon Clubhouse. Once she gained her confidence in the water and passed her swim test at the Club, little could keep Aaliyah from jumping in the water and excelling in the sport. Throughout her swim career, she has broken multiple local swimming records and led her high school team to qualifying for the TAAF State meets each year.

Now, as team captain of her varsity swim team, Aaliyah is making a point to reflect on her swim career and the Club experiences that made it possible, including the time she met her swim idol, Olympic medalist Michael Phelps, during a summer swim clinic. In addition to swimming, Aaliyah has been heavily involved in character and leadership development programs at the Club, including Young Achievers, Keystone and Torch Club, as well as the STEM program, which encourages young girls to explore areas science, technology, engineering and math, and to consider these fields as a future career path.

Aaliyah has not made a final decision on where she will attend college but she intends on majoring in either neuroscience or pathology. She has already received acceptance letters to Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin.

Meet all 5 finalists for the Youth of the Year award for the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.