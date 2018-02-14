Photos, videos shared on social media of Florida high school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - An active shooter situation on Wednesday has left at least 17 people dead, and more than a dozen others injured at a South Florida high school.

According to KSAT 12’s sister station WPLG in Miami, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

And while authorities warned residents to avoid the area near the high school, students inside shared images and videos during and after the fatal shooting.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Scroll below to see what was being shared on social media.

((WARNING: IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING))

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Emergency responders evacuate students sheltering in place in an auditorium during shooting incident at high school in Parkland, Florida. https://t.co/BuEAqGjCN1 pic.twitter.com/gKjQbu23kM — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

Students seen running from school with their hands up outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS https://t.co/QUWFGoxNyA pic.twitter.com/A0xYIJpIVF — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 14, 2018

#UPDATE Shooter still at large at Parkland HS where multiple people have been injured https://t.co/kqnwzpTHMh pic.twitter.com/fl3ZQPQibE — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 14, 2018

Police have arrested a subject possibly in connection to the school shooting in Parkland https://t.co/QUWFGogcH2 pic.twitter.com/1F6UE8tDBW — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 14, 2018

Student describes running and climbing fences to escape after shots fired pic.twitter.com/37aWFRR8R2 — Amy Viteri (@TVAmyViteri) February 14, 2018

#BREAKING @abcnews reporting at least 15 DEAD in Parkland high school shooting https://t.co/ziJ2Ix3u7D pic.twitter.com/PoqICKlqDZ — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 14, 2018

Florida school shooting update:

- Shooter in custody

- Sheriff says at least 14 injured

- Superintendent says “numerous fatalities”

- Follow this Moment for live updates injected in your home timeline: https://t.co/usDIEk3PsN — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 14, 2018

"Everyone predicted it," a student said about the #Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/mbzBIw8iUa — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) February 14, 2018

I find it so troubling that Facebook & Instagram delete the accounts of murderers.



We have a right to see their accounts and posts.#Parkland #Florida pic.twitter.com/smEfMdRa1c — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: At least 15 dead in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody has now been identified. https://t.co/BuEAqG21or pic.twitter.com/H2H7MAdsLJ — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

Video shows students hiding under overpass in the aftermath of deadly shooting at South Florida high school. https://t.co/1itMwE4Kku pic.twitter.com/goBbExFDRt — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

Suspect lead into police station following deadly shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida; at least 15 people are dead, law enforcement officials tell @ABC News. https://t.co/1itMwE4Kku pic.twitter.com/h9rLtA26NY — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone. pic.twitter.com/cckEDvre0r — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

We have been liberated. God bless, America. pic.twitter.com/4dikUzpz3Z — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

