News

Photos, videos shared on social media of Florida high school shooting

Numerous fatalities reported in high school shooting

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist
Headline Goes Here

Courtesy: @TheCaptainAidan

PARKLAND, Fla. - An active shooter situation on Wednesday has left at least 17 people dead, and more than a dozen others injured at a South Florida high school

According to KSAT 12’s sister station WPLG in Miami, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

And while authorities warned residents to avoid the area near the high school, students inside shared images and videos during and after the fatal shooting. 

Scroll below to see what was being shared on social media.

((WARNING: IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING))

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.