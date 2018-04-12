Stock up on emergency supplies during state's sales tax holiday

SAN ANTONIO - The thing about emergencies is that you never know when they're going to strike. It's why state officials are encouraging Texans to get prepared now.

As an incentive to get prepared, the state is suspending sales tax on emergency preparation supplies from April 28 to April 30.

“The severe weather we had last year, particularly Hurricane Harvey, was a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for emergencies at all times,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs.”

Here are some of the items that qualify for the tax exemption:

Batteries (priced less than $75)

Fuel containers (priced less than $75)

Flashlights (priced less than $75)

Hurricane shutters (priced less than $300)

Emergency ladders (priced less than $300)

Portable generators (priced less than $3,000)

Here are some of the items that do NOT qualify for the tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats or other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves, camping supplies or tents

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders and stepladders

For a full list of items that do and do not qualify, click here to check out the Comptroller's website.

The tax holiday on emergency supplies was approved by Texas lawmakers during the 2015 Texas Legislature.

