Stock up on school supplies during tax-free weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Tax free weekend is Aug. 9-11 and will save consumers about $8 for every $100 spent on qualifying items.

Clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies will not be taxed, but there are exceptions.

Any individual item priced more than $100 will not be tax-exempt.

Additionally, accessories such as jewelry, handbags, umbrellas and wallets will not be tax-exempt.

Luggage, briefcases, gym bags and clothing alterations such as embroidery also don’t qualify for tax exemption.

“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels with lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

A sale of a qualifying item under a layaway plan qualifies for exemption if the customer places the qualifying merchandise on layaway during the holiday or makes the final payment during the holiday, according to Hegar.

Head's up parents!

Diapers are on the list of items that are tax-exempt. Click HERE for a full list of taxable and tax-exempt items.

