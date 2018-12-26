Affidavit details how police used phone to track down 15-year-old's alleged killer

SAN ANTONIO - New details in the murder of a 15-year-old boy were revealed in an arrest affidavit released Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, Alonzo Cantu, 19, shot Sonny Vidales, 15, on Sept. 22 after arranging to purchase a firearm from Vidales at his home in the 300 block of Adolph Street.

The arrest affidavit details the police work that went into tracking down Vidales' alleged killer. Police said Vidales' phone played an integral role in arresting Cantu.

According to the affidavit, police discovered Vidales was trying to sell a firearm and Cantu had responded, saying he was interested in purchasing the firearm and sending Vidales a photo of $100 bills.

The affidavit states Vidales sent his address to Cantu and at 1:09 a.m., Cantu messaged Vidales expressing concern that the teen wouldn't come outside, writing, "Yeah bro but I'm just saying u can't come outside or something(?) I don't trust that inside s---."

Vidales replied, "Middle window," at 1:48 a.m. The affidavit notes Vidales' bedroom is at the middle window of the right side of the home.

Four minutes later, the affidavit states police received a 911 call for a shooting in progress in the 300 block of Adolph Street.

The detective investigating Vidales' killing said it appeared that Vidales had been shot at the window, where Vidales had told Cantu to meet him.

The affidavit states Vidales' phone was recovered while police sifted through the crime scene and shortly after, police ordered a "preservation request ... to prevent deletions or omissions" to the social media page Vidales was communicating with. Through that, investigators said they found the communications between Cantu and Vidales.

Authorities also recovered stolen firearms in Vidales' bedroom. It's unclear if the firearm Vidales was selling the night he was fatally shot was stolen.

Court documents state one day after the shooting, investigators interviewed a woman who confirmed that Cantu was the one running the social media page Vidales with which Vidales had been communicating. Investigators noted that during their interview with the woman, Cantu began deleting photos of himself posing with several different types of firearms.

A search warrant later revealed that Cantu had also deleted his communications with Vidales.

Authorities talked to another witness who told police she heard Cantu telling someone that he had shot someone named "Sonny." The witness told authorities Cantu said he shot Vidales in the chest and that the bullet "went down to his stomach."

Cantu was released on $100,000 bail Tuesday night, jail staff confirmed.

