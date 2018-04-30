Several stolen items found in storage units put up for auction, man facing charges

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after several stolen items were found in his storage units that were put up for auction.

Kevin Harris, 47, is charged with three counts of burglary of a building with intent to commit theft.

Authorities said Harris' lease was terminated at the Extra Space Storage on I-35 and Fischer Road and that the leftover items in the units were getting ready to be auctioned off when managers recognized that some of them belonged to other tenants, who had reported them stolen.

An affidavit said Harris was known to loiter around storage units while tenants moved their property and that Harris had an "unusual interest in looking at their property while making small talk."

Managers at Extra Space Storage photographed some of the items and sent them to one of the tenants who identified them as his.

Managers contacted police and while authorities served a warrant to search Harris' units, they said they discovered property stolen from "numerous storage units."

