Stolen Mercedes, electronics recovered on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say they have recovered a Mercedes and electronics that were stolen about two days ago.

The stolen items were posted for sale online which led detectives to a home in the 5000 block of Kenton View, according to police.

"We came out here to take a look at the home, and lo and behold, there's the Mercedes across the street," said Sgt. Daniel Alonzo, with the San Antonio Police Department.

The key to the car and the electronics were stolen from a storage unit, police said. The suspect used the keys to find the car that was sitting on the property.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.