Stone Oak serial flasher linked to at least 15 cases, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit confirmed that it has linked a man to at least 15 indecent exposure incidents, that occurred predominantly in the Stone Oak area, since the end of 2016.

The suspect, with his face covered but not wearing anything between his neck and ankles, is accused of approaching women at businesses, typically between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and performing a sex act on himself before running to a truck parked a short distance away.

"He is out there. He is still doing it and they need to call the police and to report him," said SVU Detective Wesley Ross.

"Women have to be concerned. At this point, he's just showing himself, but we don't know what he's going to escalate to."

Ross pointed out that the suspect has gone from standing outside the businesses, often at a window, to now following women into businesses.

Video obtained by KSAT 12 shows the suspect follow a female employee into a Stone Oak surgery center July 20 around 5:20 a.m.

The employee, whom we are not naming, said she opened the sliding glass door after seeing the suspect's headlights and believing he was a patient.

"It makes you a lot more scared, aware. Check my surroundings a lot more, when I come in the mornings," the woman said.

The footage shows the naked suspect return a second time and stand at the facility's entrance before running away.

Ross said seven incidents have been captured on surveillance video.

The suspect has targeted women at a pediatric dentist office, several other medical facilities, a Subway restaurant and a cake-decorating business, according to SAPD.

SAPD reports indicate that all but one incident, at an emergency care clinic on De Zavala Road, has happened in the Stone Oak area on the city's far northside.

Suspect description:

White male, light complexion

5'9", 250 pounds

35-50 years old

Wears a hat, dark sunglasses and a camouflage bandana over his face

Drives a dark blue or black Toyota Tundra with a chrome stepside

Anyone who believes they can identify this suspect is asked to call 911 or SAPD's Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.

If arrested, the suspect will face multiple misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.