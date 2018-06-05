Stoneman Douglas student advocate David Hogg targeted in 'swatting' prank

David Hogg addresses the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The family of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg was "swatted" Tuesday morning, prompting deputies to respond to their Parkland home, according to WPLG, Local 10 News.

A call came into the Broward Sheriff's Office claiming a hostage situation at the home.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to find there was no hostage situation and the call was a prank.

Hogg was not home at the time of the incident and is currently in Washington with his mother to accept the RFK Human Rights award.

In a phone call with Local 10 News, Hogg sounded off on the massive law enforcement presence at his home after the prank call.

"I think it's really a distraction from what we're trying to fix here, which is the massive gun-violence epidemic in this country," Hogg told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon.

