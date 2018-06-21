Store workers ID robbery suspect after recognizing him from prior thefts

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after what appears to have started as a shoplifting case.

San Antonio police say the case against Reynaldo Polendo, Jr., 33, became a robbery when he showed off a handgun while making his escape.

An arrest warrant affidavit said a loss prevention worker saw Polendo shoving items into a bag Monday inside Marshall’s, located in the 4200 block of S. New Braunfels Avenue.

As he exited the store, a loss prevention worker tried to stop him, but Polendo pulled up his shirt and revealed a gun in his waistband, the affidavit said.

Police said they obtained surveillance video from the store.

They said employees also recognized Polendo from prior thefts and were able to provide them with his personal information.

Police arrested Polendo Wednesday evening.

