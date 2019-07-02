Storefront grants awarded to help East Side businesses

SAN ANTONIO - An economic development arm of the city known as San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside has announced eight of its latest recipients of matching storefront grants, including two churches that also operate nonprofits, to make needed improvements to their buildings.

Tuesdae Knight, president and CEO of SAGE, said the nonprofit has awarded more than $1 million in matching grants since 2010, assisting over 100 East Side businesses.

Knight said applications can be submitted beginning in August for the final matching grants, ahead of the deadline the first week of September.

The latest recipients are:

Appliance Liquidation Outlet, 500 Carolina St., $10,000 to repair and replace its current leaky roof, install rain gutters and repair brick and masonry defects

Squire West LLC, 531 N. Center St., $5,000 to restore structure built in the 1900s in the Dignowity Historical District, to lease as office space

Perfect Cuts Salon, 1968 South W.W. White Road, $10,000 to enhance the exterior and rebuild the roof so that rainwater can be collected to use for landscaping

The East Bar, 829 N. New Braunfels Ave., $5,000 to renovate a full-service bar with a food truck, new signage, a security camera, paint, lighting and landscaping

Dignowity Meats LLC, 1701 E. Houston St., $5,000 for exterior pain, asphalt repaving and striping, and landscaping

Casa de Smitty's or Smitty's Clubhouse, 1850 E. Houston St., $10,000 for commercial lighting, exterior paint and parking lot renovations

Redeemer's Praise Church, 107 South Pine St., $5,000 for asbestos removal and landscaping

Faith Tabernacle Community Church, 225 Connelly St., $10,000 for a playscape and "live fencing" for nature cases and sustainable gardens raised by the children

