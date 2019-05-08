Stormy weather in Dallas leads to cancellations, delays at SA Int'l Airport

SAN ANTONIO - Mother Nature was a bit of a wet blanket for some travelers who had plans to head out of San Antonio International Airport on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and lightning in the Dallas area led to flights in San Antonio being cancelled or delayed.

As of mid-morning Wednesday, the airport schedule boards showed about a half dozen flights that were affected.

One airline employee who wanted to remain anonymous told KSAT 12 News that his company had four flights either cancelled or delayed.

Ray Arias arrived early to catch a Southwest Airlines flight to Dallas, only to find out his plane wasn't going anywhere.

"I was trying to get there for a meeting tomorrow, but I need to be prepared today," he said. "They tried to put me on a later flight, which they did. But unfortunately, it's not going to get me to Dallas in time for what I need to do."

Arias took it all in stride. He spent about a half hour, frantically making phone calls, trying to cancel his plans on the other end.

Eric Pullen was feeling grateful he dodged the wet weather bullet.

"My flight is delayed about five minutes, so everything looks to be fine," said Pullen, who was was headed to Las Vegas and hoping his good luck so far would hold up.

Pullen said the delays and cancellations should not come as a surprise to anyone who travels.

"You have to, kind of, expect it when you try to fly out on a day like this," he said. "Things happen. Hopefully, everybody's being pretty patient about it."

After a bit of a phone call marathon, Arias was able to relax a bit and smile in spite of his cancelled plans.

"Everything is all worked out," he said.

KSAT 12 News reached out to the airport communications office for more information on the cancellations, but no one responded right away.

