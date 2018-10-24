Stove being used for heat started fire, investigators say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman whose mobile home went up in flames early Wednesday on the north side of town is being treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call and found the mobile home, located in a mobile home park near Highway 281 and Thousand Oaks Road, engulfed in fire.

“It started with the house on fire in the kitchen area,” said Capt. Thomas Weed, with the San Antonio Fire Department. “Units came in and knocked it out pretty quickly.”

For a while, the fire appeared to be threatening nearby mobile homes.

Neighbors say police officers, who were the first to arrive on the scene, began waking them up around 4:30 a.m. and making sure they got out safely.

“It was more than a knock (on the door),” said Alissa Davis, who lives next door to the home that burned. “It was an officer, firemen telling us to get out, that the house next door was on fire.”

Davis and her husband grabbed their two children and four dogs and headed outside.

“Flames everywhere. Flames coming out toward our house and toward our truck,” she said.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

The heat from it, though, caused the paint on Davis’ home to bubble a bit and melted the tail lights on a car parked nearby.

The woman who lives in the home that burned breathed in too much smoke and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, firefighters said.

They say the fire appears to have started accidentally by the woman attempting to keep warm.

“Apparently, the resident was using their stove for heat, which we always advise against,” said Weed. “Anytime you have (an) open flame in a structure, it’s not a good idea.”

The fire appeared to have destroyed most of what was inside the mobile home as well as the home, itself.

West estimated the damage at $40,000.

