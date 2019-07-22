Street gets shut down as police search for robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities shut down a neighborhood street on the city's Northeast East Side while trying to make the arrest of a robbery suspect from out of state late Sunday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of Raintree Path, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Toepperwein Road.

According to police, the suspect was wanted for a robbery that occurred in another state.

Those who lived in the area were not allowed to return to their homes for several hours as officers worked at the scene. The street has since reopened.

At this time, it's unclear if the suspect was taken into police custody. KSAT 12 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.