Stripes convenience stores to release final 2019 Selena edition cup

SAN ANTONIO - Stripes convenience stores have announced that they are releasing their third and final 2019 limited-edition Selena commemorative collectible cups on Saturday, April 6.

The press release said that customers and Selena fans may line up at Stripes stores in both Texas and Louisiana for their chance to purchase a cup as early as 8 a.m., prior to the 10 a.m. release time.

The "Selena Forever" cups will be available limit two per person while supplies last.

“We are excited to release our third and final Selena cup, 'Selena Forever' to complete our 2019 Selena Commemorative Cup Collection,” said 7-Eleven (Stripes) Senior Vice President Brad Williams. “Our cups are limited-edition and we have limited supply, so we encourage Selena fans to get their cups early."

Company officials worked with Selena's sister, Suzettte Quintanilla, to create three designs for the 2019 commemorative cups.

The latest edition features a close-up photo of the international music star with the words “Selena Forever” in purple that matches the cup’s lid. This year’s cups hold either hot or cold beverages and are double wall-insulated, dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, the press release said.

