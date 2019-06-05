Strong winds blow small plane into field in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Texas - Strong winds caused damage at the Castroville Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The winds were so powerful they blew one man’s plane into a farmer’s field.

Jeff Simmons said he was driving home from work when he received a call from the airport manager.

The ropes holding his plane down were destroyed, and his aircraft was pushed a few hundred yards from the ramp.

“This is a hard day, a big loss. (It’s) my uncle's plane. I’ve been leasing it from him here. (I’m) an Air Force pilot. We move all over the place, so it's a sad day,” Simmons said.

Simmons' plane was one of the aircraft not inside the hangar. The plane was not insured.

