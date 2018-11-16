Stuck in 281 NB traffic this week? It should get a little better next week after weekend closures

If you travel on Highway 281 north, you've probably noticed an increase in traffic as you get closer to Loop 1604. It's been especially noticeable during the evening commutes.

Earlier this week, crews made a change in the northbound traffic lanes which diverted traffic off the main lanes and onto the access road for about a mile outside Loop 1604. It's part of the ongoing construction of Highway 281.

The change led to a big backup during the evening rush hour commutes this week as the posted seped limit decreased to 45 mph and the road went from three to two lanes in the area.

On Thursday, Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio apologized on Twitter, saying, "We're looking at ways to remedy the rush hour congestion."

Friday, TxDOT San Antonio announced crews will be adding a third lane in the traffic switch area, but it means there will be road closures to accomplish that.

There will be alternating lane closures between Sonterra Road and Encino Rio until 3 p.m. Friday and then from 9 p.m. Friday through Monday at 5 a.m.

"The goal is to have three lanes open by MOn. AM rush hour," TxDOT San Antonio posted on Twitter.

