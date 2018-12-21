Student hospitalized after being stabbed during fight on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A student was rushed to a hospital after he was stabbed by another boy on the city's West Side, police said.

The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on Sawtooth Drive in the area of Ingram and Potranco roads.

Officers said the boys were fighting when one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The other boy was taken into custody.

Police didn't say how old the boys are or what started the fight.

