Student reports sexual assault by former high school teacher

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police have issued two warrants against a former San Marcos High School teacher on suspicion of having an improper sexual relationship with a student.

The victim and suspect were sexually involved in six separate ocassions between June and July 2008, according to police reports. The victim came forward to police in November 2018.

Investigators identified the suspect as David Ross Guerrero, 34, who was employed as an English teacher and assistant coach for the girls soccer team at San Marcos High School until 2013.

Police issued warrants for Guerrero for sexual assualt of a child and imporoper relationship between educator and student. Guerrero currently resides in Colorado.

Investigators believe there may be similar victims who attended San Marcos High School between 2007 and 2013. Anyone with information is urged to contact San Marcos Police Department Detective Robert Elrod at 512-753-2132.

