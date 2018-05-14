Student trolls teacher for Marvel assignment, but did it work?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - Jeffrey Scott Davis is an engineering teacher in Wichita Falls, Texas.

He recently gave his students an assignment which required them to embody a Marvel character within a resume and cover letter.

One of his students took the assignment as an opportunity to test the water, and it was brilliant.

The unnamed student wrote “I am Groot” over and over for every answer.

Anyone who's seen the Marvel movies that include Groot knows he says the same thing with different tonal inflections that seemingly mean different things.

That doesn’t transfer to paper obviously, but Davis wrote, "The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine."

The student reportedly made a 95 and 100 for the two assignments, according to Buzzfeed.

My students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resume and cover letter. The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine. @RobertDowneyJr @prattprattpratt @vindiesel #iamwfisd #wfisdengineering @WFISD_CEC pic.twitter.com/7pddcxebsK — Jeffrey Scott Davis M. Ed. (@ROBODAVISWFISD) May 8, 2018

