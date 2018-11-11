Students craft blankets for children in shelters, transition homes ahead of holidays

SAN ANTONIO - A Reagan High School senior is making sure children in shelters and transition homes this holiday season know they're being thought of.

On Sunday, Reagan senior Sam Sanchez led a blanket-making class with 100 third-grade students from North East Independent School District.

Sam, founder of Sam's Covers, has organized a series of blanket making classes before the holiday season. Her hope is that the blankets, which she intends to donate to local charities during the Thanksgiving break, will let children know that someone cares.

"As a kid, I always wanted to change the world and always had that drive to do something," Sam said. "As I got older, I was like, 'Why not do it?' Because I can and I did."

The philanthropic teen said she believes that blankets provide children a sense of comfort that they might not have while being in transition homes and shelters at such a young age.

Sam was previously awarded the Texas Student Hero Award by the State Board of Education.

Click here to learn more about Sam's Covers.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.