Students get taste of law enforcement

Bexar County Sheriff's Office held a training program Tuesday for students interested in law enforcement careers.

BCSO Explorers Summer Academy had 30 high school students learn about accident and crime scene investigations, bomb threat response, patrol procedures and other Bexar operations such as handcuffing techniques to handle individuals who pose a potential threat.

BCSO Explorer Summer Academy's mission also includes volunteer work throughout the city.

Lanier High School senior Leroy Mendoza said the program is helping him prepare for life after graduation.

"I've been doing it since I was 14, since I was a freshman and plan on going to the academy,hopefully I graduate," said Mendoza. "And since I've been doing this for quite some time now, I'll have some experience going in. I'll know more or less what I'm doing."

Mendoza hopes to be a state trooper one day.

