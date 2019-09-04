Students line streets to welcome home injured Boerne police officer

BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne police officer who was struck by a suspected drunk driver is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Students from Boerne Middle School North and Fabra Elementary School lined the streets outside the schools holding signs of support and well-wishes Tuesday as Officer Michele Van Stavern was released from the hospital and driven home to continue her recovery.

Van Stavern, who has worked for the Boerne Police Department for about four years, is also a school resource officer.

Van Stavern was injured Friday night when she was hit by a pickup truck driven by a suspected drunk driver as she directed traffic after a high school football game in the 100 block of N. Esser Road.

Van Stavern suffered a deep laceration to the back of her head, another to her forearm, a broken wrist and some broken ribs, according to Boerne police.

The driver who hit Van Stavern, Andrew Harris, 35, is charged with intoxication assault.

View slideshow:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.