Sugar Land police search for missing man, 75, with cognitive impairment

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in finding a 75-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Officials said George D. McQuilken was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Beaumont.

Law enforcement officials believe McQuilken's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, officials said.

McQuilken is described by authorities as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was wearing a "Beatles" hoodie, a blue wool sweater, black pants and gray canvas shoes.

McQuilken was last seen driving a white 2014 Chrysler 200 (similar to one pictured below) with Ontario, Canada, license plate WEKILTY, officials said.

Anyone with information about McQuilken or his whereabouts is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2525.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.