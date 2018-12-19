Sundays aren't the only day you can't buy liquor in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Most Texans are aware that the Texas alcoholic beverage code prohibits the sale of liquor on Sundays but that’s not the only day liquor sales are prohibited in the Lone Star State.

Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day are all on the naughty list when it comes to liquor sales - meaning you can’t buy any.

And an even lesser known fact: If any of those three days falls on a Sunday, the liquor ban applies to the Monday immediately following.

The Sunday rule dates back to 1935 when, according to the Dallas Morning News, the Texas Legislature passed the Texas Liquor Control Act in response to the repeal of Prohibition.

Christmas Day was added to the ban in 1967, followed by Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day in 1979.

Please find a sober ride or assign a designated driver if you plan to drink. It’s never OK to drink and drive.

