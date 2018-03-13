Super scary animatronic wolves being used in Japan to frighten wild boars

Japan - Texas isn't the only place with a wild boar problem. Japan is dealing with the issue in a unique and scary way.

According to Coop News, the Super Monster Wolf is powered by solar-rechargeable batteries, has realistic fur, sharp fangs and glaring red eyes.

The animatronic was created in hopes of scaring wild boars approaching crops.

It seems the monster wolf is working. Japan Agricultural Cooperatives say crop losses have fallen in areas using the wolf/

Below is a video that gives you a closer look at the Super Monster Wolf.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.