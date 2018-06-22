Surveillance video could provide clues about ATM thieves, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police plan to review surveillance video from a stolen automatic teller machine in the hope of finding out who stole it.

The money machine was discovered missing around 4:45 a.m. Friday from Pioneer Bank in the 900 block of East Basse Road.

Officers at the scene said they had received a call about an alarm going off, indicating the machine was being stolen.

When they arrived within about five minutes, the machine and the people who stole it were gone.

Parked next to the bare spot that once held the ATM was an abandoned tractor with its engine still running.

Police said, as in other ATM theft cases, the crooks had used the stolen construction equipment to knock the machine off its base.

About two hours later, an officer answering a call about a suspicious vehicle found the stolen machine inside a U-Haul truck.

It had been abandoned in a wooded area on the Northwest side of town.

“He saw a male in an orange or a yellow shirt flee, due west, right into the woods. And so we immediately set up a perimeter,” said Sgt. Steven Bratina with SAPD.

Officers searched the area, near Loop 1604 and Interstate 10, for that man but came up empty-handed.

“More than likely, more than one person was involved,” Bratina said. “Whether his getaway driver was able to pick him up and take him out of here, we don't know.”

For a while, officers thought they may have found one suspect at a nearby motel.

They handcuffed and detained a man who was seen running through the area, but, ultimately, did not arrest him.

Bratina said the ATM was still intact when they found it.

He said it appeared the man who ran from the truck had been in the process of trying to break open the machine when officers arrived.

