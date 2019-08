Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANTONIO - An underwear maker is airing America's dirty laundry.

According to a survey conducted by Tommy John, 45% of Americans claim to have worn the same pair of underwear for two days or longer.

If you're already cringing, just wait, it gets worse.

According to the group of 2,000 that they surveyed, 13% claimed to have worn the same pair for a week or more. Men are 2.5 times more likely than women to do that.

