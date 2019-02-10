Suspect arrested after leading authorities on chase through 2 counties, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect who led authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle through two counties, including Bexar County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

The suspect, who was heading eastbound on Highway 90, crossed the Medina County line into Bexar County.

Bexar County deputies started assisting the Castroville police in the chase when the suspect passed Wt Montgomery road around 1:12 a.m. Saturday.

BCSO deputies successfully deployed road spikes near the Interstate 10 and Loop 410 interchange, and the vehicle stopped near the Cherry Ridge Drive exit on the city's Northwest Side.

The suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody and handed over to troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The suspect is facing charges of evading arrest and theft of a vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.