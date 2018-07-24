Suspect arrested in Frost Bank robbery ID'd in 7 other robberies

SAN ANTONIO - A man arrested in the robbery Monday of a Frost Bank is also a suspect in seven similar holdups, federal officials said.

Dennis Edward Stephen, made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court and was formally charged in connection with Monday's heist.

Stephen will remain in federal custody pending his detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

According to a federal complaint, Stephen robbed the bank around 3:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Loop 1604 West.

He was arrested minutes after the robbery.

The complaint also said Stephen was identified in seven previous holdups due to his consistent style of dress and the unique manner in which he covered his head and face with a white T-shirt and surgical mask, like officials said he did Monday.

Stephen was previously dubbed the "Camry Cruizin' Bandit" because he drove a Toyota Camry in previous bank robberies.

If he is found guilty in a trial, Stephen faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

